‘We Will Not Allow Election Campaigning in KIA-Controlled Territories’

Col Naw Bu, is the representative for the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), the military wing of the Kachin Independence Organization (KIO). The KIA has actually been combating the Myanmar main federal government on and off because 1960 for autonomy for Kachin State and the one million Kachin livingin Myanmar The KIA, with an approximated 4,000 fighters is among a group of ethnic armies that have actually revealed they will avoid a government-sponsored peace conference from Aug 19-21. The KIA likewise will not allow election campaigning forNov 8 basic elections in the areas it manages in Kachin State, Myanmar’s northern most state which borders China andIndia Soe San Aung of RFA’s Myanmar Service spoke with Naw Bu today about the election and peace talks.

RFA: How does the KIA see the upcoming 2020 election?

Naw Bu: We have no talk about the election. The individuals under federal government regulated locations will cast their votes. But not in KIA-controlled locations. We will neither object nor interfere. We will not allow election campaigning in KIA-controlled areas.

RFA: Can you inform particularly which locations are KIA-controlled locations?

Naw Bu: KIA regulated areas are not unique like those of the United WState Army In Myitkyina, we have an existence. Also in Hpakant and Ta- naing locations. I would like …