‘We will not allow anyone to violate our rights’ – Middle East Monitor

The Turkish- backed Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) worried that it will not allow any celebration to violate its maritime rights, reacting to the conclusion of an arrangement on Thursday in between Egypt and Greece on the separation of their maritime borders.

In a declaration released on its Facebook page, the Foreign Ministry of the GNA, which arised from the Skhirat Agreement, mentioned that it had “followed with great interest” the finalizing of the arrangement on the classification of special financial zones in the Mediterranean in between the 2 nations (Egypt and Greece), and the declaration made by Greek Minister Nikos Dendias throughout an interview hung on Thursday in Cairo.

“At a time when the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the GNA asserts that Libya has called and is calling for making the Mediterranean a peaceful zone, and for the neighbouring countries to behave in a way that allows the maritime borders between them to be defined on the basis of consensus and on the respected principles of international law, the ministry insists that no party is allowed to violate our maritime rights,” the ministry included.

The ministry declared its application of the memorandum of comprehending on the delineation of maritime borders concluded in between the GNA and Turkey last November, keeping in mind that …