We will not accept a second Turkish invasion of Libya – Middle East Monitor

Retired Libyan Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar assaulted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and implicated him of leading a colonial job based upon pillaging, murder and appetite.

In a speech released on Facebook the other day, Haftar stated: “We do not accept a backward Turk to rule us again, we do not like to see a Turk walking on his feet in front of our heroes.”

Haftar worried throughout his speech, in which he looked for to raise the spirits of his fighters after the beats they suffered in the west of the nation, that they must not reveal grace with those he referred to as the assailants “because they do not deserve mercy”.

Haftar stated that his forces consisted of a a great deal of fighters from the Salafi motion, explaining them as patriots, and prompting them to withstand what he referred to as a brand-new Turkish invasion of Libya.

In another speech offered on Saturday, Haftar stated Turks remained in Libya for 300 years, throughout which Libyans experienced eliminating and robbery, including that Libyans will not accept manifest destiny once again.

Last Sunday, Turkish President Erdogan verified that the details and functional assistance supplied by the Turkish intelligence service in Libya has actually altered the guidelines of the video game and added to stopping the development of Haftar’s forces, according to Al Jazeera

Erdogan threatened, …