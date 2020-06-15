‘We will never forget’: Grenfell survivors and supporters unite online to mark third fire’s third anniversary

Grenfell survivors and supporters have joined together in a virtual memorial to mark the third anniversary of the disaster.

Sunday marks three years because the fire which broke out in early hours of June 14 2017, and killed 72 people.

Organised by support group Grenfell United, a memorial was streamed on Sunday evening with messages of support and a two-minute silence for many who died.





This year’s memorial was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Singer Adele, who visited Grenfell right after the fire, said in a video message: “I wanted to send my love to all of you today and tell you that I’m thinking of you as I always do.

“Even though we’re having to do this in the virtual world, online, 2020 zoom life because it is, it’s still so important for us to mourn together, and for us to remember that night and to reflect on that and also reflect on where we are now.

“And also to celebrate the lives that were lived before sadly being taken that night.”

She added: “There has never been a far more appropriate time for us to truly exercise camaraderie and compassion and open-mindedness and persistence. Persistence for answers, persistence to use it.

“And it’s a scientific fact that people are not supposed to be left on our own.

“We need one another to survive and that’s something that I really see doing his thing with the Grenfell community.”

The singer added that she was proud and inspired to be involved with Grenfell United “and to support your fight for true justice, and also for the protection of other people, other people that you don’t know and will never know”.

Stormzy also sent a note of support to the survivors and those afflicted with the disaster.

He said: “To all of the people of Grenfell, we’re still mourning with you.

“When the Government and the powers that be have turned their back for you, we’re here. We’ve got you, we remember.

“Grenfell is still possible for these folks.

“It was just a day, it was just a week, it was just a month for us, it was a green heart, it was a badge, it was a tweet but that’s still a dark reality for these people.”

During the online memorial, several families called for justice.

A bereaved relative from Grenfell United, who did not want to give his name, said in a single video: “We still don’t have all the answers but we all know the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower was illegal and poorly executed, a preventable tragedy brought on by cost-cutting without any regard for safety.

“Three years on, companies, corporations, national and local government want us to forget. They want to be forgotten but we will never forget.”

The second phase of people inquiry to the fire is defined to resume next month after being paused due to the pandemic.

The chairwoman of the Hillsborough Families Support Group, which was started following the disaster in 1989 which killed 96 people, also gave her support to the Grenfell memorial.

In a video message, Margaret Aspinall said: “I know at the moment it’s a hard struggle for you all as it has been for the Hillsborough families over 30-odd years.

“I would ask you all please usually do not give up, no real matter what happened, money for hard times or now.

“Please never give up, you will fight for what you believe in and you will eventually achieve the outcome that you rightfully deserve.”

On Sunday, churches across London will ring their bells 72 times to mark those who died in the disaster, including St Paul’s Cathedral and St Clement, Notting Dale, the parish in which Grenfell Tower stands.

From 10.30pm, people in homes over the UK are asked to shine a bright green light to show solidarity with the bereaved and survivors.

