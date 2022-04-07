The Pashinyan-Ali meeting in Brussels was entirely about Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, Artsakh Foreign Minister Davit Babayan told RFE / RL, adding that Nagorno Karabakh was not mentioned in any way in the message following the meeting, which lasted more than four hours.

The Artsakh Foreign Minister reaffirmed that the red lines of Stepanakert remain the same: Artsakh can never be part of Azerbaijan.

“Official Stepanakert has always said for years that dialogue is preferable to war. It is natural that we have our point of view, that is, we will never be part of Azerbaijan. It is unacceptable for us, it has been unacceptable, it will remain unacceptable forever. “And this meeting, as we saw, was mainly related to the relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan,” said Davit Babayan.