The participants of the march from Tigranashen to Yerevan, the members of the resistance movement, are convinced that the popular struggle that will start will soon end with the desired end result.

The participant of the march, MP of the NA “Armenia” faction Aghan Vardanyan in a conversation with journalists emphasized that the participation of a large number of young people in the general struggle is especially important.

“This is their homeland, this is their country, this is their tomorrow. “Young people and students have seen what has happened to our country during these 4 years,” he said.

Aghvan Vardanyan expressed confidence that the society will be much more active, will participate in all further actions.

“I am sure that this decentralized struggle, in which different forces are participating, different groups of citizens, which is a supra-party unification, the unification of all this, most likely, the end of April, the beginning of May, will be non-stop, there will be no break until this The removal of false, anti-state, anti-national authorities, which will allow us to have a dignified government, which, I am sure, will unite our society, our people in a short time. “This hostility, this hatred will disappear. We will have the same Armenian people who have a heroic past, who are ready to defend their dignity, their statehood,” the politician emphasized.