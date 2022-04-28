“Today at 11 o’clock I will make a statement at the Sardarapat Memorial and together with our comrades-in-arms and friends we will start the march to Yerevan for the sake of awareness, dignity, for the sake of Artsakh and the future of Armenia,” Gegham Manukyan, MP from the “Hayastan” faction stated today on Facebook.

“We will inform in more detail about the actions and goals in the memorial symbol of statehood, which is a symbol of finding a way out, defending, preserving dignity and land in desperate situations, which was realized in 1918 by Aram Manukyan’s spirit and will, which gave the people an independent state 600 years later. “, – mentioned the deputy.

According to him ․ “We are facing such a watershed and I am sure that together with hundreds of thousands of compatriots we will find that way out again. It is not often seen, but the crazy and devoted find it. ”

Luiza SUKIASYAN