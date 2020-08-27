‘We will do this together’: Germany will continue subsidizing workers’ wages through the end of 2021

Our objective to assist you browse the brand-new typical is sustained by customers. To delight in unrestricted access to our journalism, subscribe today

It might have been planned as a short-term tool in Germany’s battle versus the pandemic’s financial results, however that’s not how the federal government’s enormous wage-support program is panning out.

Now acknowledging that it will take a minimum of a couple years to get the economy back to pre-pandemic levels, Angela Merkel’s union federal government revealed late Tuesday the extension of the existing Kurzarbeit (“short time work”) plan till the end of 2021.

The program enables cash-strapped business to keep their employees on rather of letting them go– they can cut the employees’ hours, and the federal government will pay up to two-thirds of the wages for the missing time.

Kurzarbeit has really been around considering that the 1950s, however the federal government significantly lowered barriers to gain access to in mid-March, as lockdown shuttered services throughout the nation. It is this broadened variation of the program, which was at first expected to last one year, that is being extended.

The extension will not be spent for out of the EUR1.2 trillion ($ 1.4 trillion) the German federal government has actually currently reserved for coronavirus assistance. Instead, the up-to-EUR10 billion that’s required– a figure …

