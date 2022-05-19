“We have been continuing our struggle since tomorrow morning,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the opposition, during a rally in France Square.

He informed that on May 19 the peaceful actions of protest and disobedience will start at 09:30 in the morning.

“We invite the citizens to France Square at 09:30, we have different works to do. “We will not block roads tomorrow, we have a special program,” Saghatelyan said, adding that for various reasons, he is not publishing the details of that program at the moment.

“There will be acts of disobedience.” “There is an international delegation in Armenia, our voice must be heard,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan.

He mentioned that such events will be organized where the voice of the people will be heard.

“Our actions will continue until 19:00, and at 19:00 we invite you to the rally again,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan concluded.