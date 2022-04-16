New and turbulent political, economic, cultural and world processes in the world once again put the Armenians and Armenia in front of new geopolitical realities and obligations.

The situation around the Artsakh issue, especially due to the threats created in the region, the unfavorable events threatening its existence, require us to exert maximum efforts, develop a balanced policy and strategic relations, and ensure the reconciliation of our national interests in the region.

The Ramkavar Azatakan Party, faithful to its patriotic calling, sound principles and dedicated struggle for the salvation of the Armenian people and the freedom and independence of our entire homeland, remains unwavering in its mission to strengthen Artsakh as its main mission. Ensuring the right of the Armenians of Artsakh to live safely and to survive in their historical homeland, to preserve the territorial integrity of Artsakh and the inviolability of its borders.

It is beyond doubt that today, more than ever, the only way to save our homeland and the Armenian people, which have been sanctified with Armenian blood for centuries, is to build national unity.

Therefore, in this turmoil of the emerging new world, as a guarantee of national security and salvation, we once again call on all to unite around the interests of Armenia and Artsakh, to jointly face this urgent threat, strengthen the stability of our country and statehood and continue our centuries-old people. , the victorious march.

CENTRAL ADMINISTRATION OF RAMKAVAR AZATAKAT PARTY

Raffi Balian / Secretary:

Mike Kharabian / Chairman