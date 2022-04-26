Home Armenia “We will buy a ferry with which the Russian-Armenian cargo transportation will... Armenia “We will buy a ferry with which the Russian-Armenian cargo transportation will be carried out in a large volume.” “Republic of Armenia” | Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 26, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “We will buy a ferry with which the Russian-Armenian cargo transportation will be carried out in a large volume.” “Republic of Armenia” | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia 10 new cases of coronavirus disease confirmed | Morning: Armenia 10 new cases of coronavirus disease have been confirmed. |: Morning: Armenia Osipyan. The situation may be such that the police forces are not enough for the actions of the citizens: “Hraparak” | Morning: Recent Posts Hot vax summer: Best tech gadgets for the beach If Armenia is allocated money to purchase weapons, we will consider it an unfriendly... Will Smith Has Angered Even The Black Celebs A horn will be sounded in Tsaghkashat settlement Pence: I’ve got a news flash for Joe Biden Most Popular RA Ministry of Defense պաշտոն Armed Forces officials abused their official position. They... 2021 On October 21, 2012, as a result of the preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated under Article 308, Part 2, Article... “I can not sit with my hands folded.” The New Life School teacher... Hripsime Arshakyan, a pedagogue at Nor Kyank village secondary school, has been fired. He joins the opposition and goes out to fight. "According to... At 18:30 we meet near the statue of David of Sassoun. Ishkhan Saghatelyan NA Deputy Speaker, deputy of "Hayastan" faction, member of ARF Supreme Body Ishkhan Saghatelyan wrote on his Facebook page. "Dear compatriots, we continue our struggle.... I hope the police will not go on an adventure. It is impossible... Arthur Vanetsyan, former director of the National Security Service, chairman of the "Homeland" party, leader of the "I have honor" faction of the National... 10 new cases of coronavirus disease have been confirmed in Armenia On April 26, 10 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in the country. 2644 tests were performed, 17 citizens recovered. Thus, a total...