The governor of Shirak visited the “Pantheon of Freedom Fighters”.

One of the glorious pages of modern history is the liberation of Shushi, the heroism of the Armenians who wrote our victory with blood in the heat of life and death.

The self-sacrifice of our fighters is vividly engraved in our memories, which is a reflection of the unwavering will and courage of the Armenian people.

Every second and hour we must fight nationally, for the memory of our heroic heroes, to build a strong state in order to ensure the security of the Armenians of Artsakh.

I bow to all our immortal martyrs in the Artsakh wars. “

