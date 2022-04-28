More people are participating in our meeting today, Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the NA “I have honor” faction, the leader of the “Homeland” party, announced before the march starting from Freedom Square.

He emphasized that the number of people joining the struggle is increasing day by day, which was more obvious especially yesterday, which means that those who came out to fight are not alone.

“We are not alone, people have woken up, they have understood that there is no alternative. “The only way out, the only way to stop the wheel of these uninterrupted defeats is the unity of all of us,” said Arthur Vanetsyan.

The participants of the gathering raised their fists as a symbol of unity, united struggle.

“No one will be able to fight against this fist. This fist is the fist of force, but with this fist we will bring peace to our country, we will not use this fist to use force against anyone. With this fist we will all become united. “This fist will symbolize the elimination of our dividing lines, which they brought, introduced in our nation,” Arthur Vanetsyan said, addressing the participants of the march and the public.

He informed that the next stage of the struggle will start in two days.

“Our united force will give birth to a new force,” said Arthur Vanetsyan.

The protest march started from Freedom Square to the central streets of the capital.