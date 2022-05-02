“Police officers, do you not understand that we will not be afraid of brute force?” “We will become stronger, we will fight more, we will go to the struggle more persistently, because this struggle is for our homeland, for the Armenians, here is the Armenian spirit, the Armenian dignity,” said the leader of the NA “I have honor” faction during the rally in France Square. The leader of the “Homeland” party Arthur Vanetsyan, referring to the violent actions of the police against the representatives of the opposition, the citizens who have come out in peaceful protest since this morning.

As Arthur Vanetsyan stressed, the actions of law enforcement officers are not able to stop the struggle, to which new people join every day.

“Today the students joined our struggle, many doctors, teachers, lecturers, state system employees, who for some reason do not want to speak up, to say, ‘We are here,'” he said.

The opposition figure called on the employees of the state system to be more courageous in expressing their real will.

“Do not be afraid, the fear is over, it is over. They have no other power! Whoever can be fired in these 1-2 days, believe me, everyone will be restored, the guilty will be punished. “No one will be able to act against the united force of the Armenian nation,” said Arthur Vanetsyan.

He informed that the protest actions will continue from tomorrow morning.