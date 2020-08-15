‘We will be victims of an honour killing,’ say Saudi sisters at risk of deportation from Turkey – Middle East Monitor

On February 8 2017, Areej and Ashwaq Hamoud loaded their valuables and left your house where they matured in Saudi Arabia to board an aircraft to what they hoped would be a much better life.

That night they left their household house and at the very same time bypassed the kingdom’s infamous male guardianship system, which at that time needed a female to have approval from a male relative to take a trip, in an extremely harmful relocation that might quickly have actually cost them their lives.

“We did not sleep the night before we fled, it was a huge risk,” Ashwaq informs me. “We had to flee or die. Even if we died, at least we tried.”

Since youth the 2 sisters suffered domestic violence. Their moms and dads kept food from them and even attempted to eliminate them, though Ashwaq is not upcoming with the information, which she refers to as too embarrassing to share.

“We don’t know why we were treated like this; we have other siblings but they weren’t treated like this. In fact, they support the parents and everything they are doing.”

The next day Areej and Ashwaq landed in Hong Kong where they prepared to take a linking flight to Auckland in New Zealand, however they were avoided from boarding the airplane when airport authorities thought their objective was to look for asylum there.

They needed to decide on the area and …