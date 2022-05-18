The Homeland Party has issued a statement regarding the use of unprecedented brutal and disproportionate force by the police during peaceful protests.

“During the peaceful protest of the protest since the morning of the previous morning, the police were imposed by the police for the protesters. Most of the illegally detained citizens, many of whom are women and the elderly, have been openly abused, and there are many citizens who have received varying degrees of bodily harm.

The use of brute force against the opposition deputies of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia deserves special attention, which has already received unprecedented manifestations today. The facts of the illegal actions of the police have been recorded and documented by many media outlets.

There was even a case when a citizen informed the police through a loudspeaker about the end of a peaceful protest, but even after that, the police used brutal physical force to bring the citizens to the police station illegally.

The “Homeland” party strongly condemns such attitude of the police towards the NA deputies endowed with immunity, the citizens carrying out peaceful protest actions.

It is obvious that the law enforcement system has received specific instructions from these authorities, which are trying to keep their seats at all costs, and such a course of action is another proof of the authorities’ suffering.

The “Homeland” party appeals to the police in connection with the events of May 18, urging them to refrain from committing illegal acts and to act exclusively within the framework of the law.

The Homeland Party also appeals to the international community and human rights organizations, including international organizations and diplomatic missions operating in Armenia, expecting clear assessments.

“We will be consistent in revealing every case of violence, and those who commit illegal acts against an Armenian citizen, a peaceful demonstrator will be held accountable with the full force of the law,” the statement of the “Homeland” party reads.