‘We will annex 30% of the West Bank area to Israel’ – Middle East Monitor

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has introduced that his authorities will annex 30 per cent of the occupied West Bank area, Israeli media reported on Friday.

Speaking to the Israeli newspaper Makor Rishon, Netanyahu disclosed that Israeli sovereignty could be utilized to 30 per cent of the occupied West Bank, which is the equal of 50 per cent of Area C.

Area C, in accordance to the Oslo Accords, represents 60 per cent of the occupied West Bank and is below full Israeli administrative and safety management.

According to Netanyahu, the map of the would-be annexed area was not but finalised.

Meanwhile, he affirmed that in accordance to the “deal of the century”, the Palestinians and the Israelis wouldn’t be allowed to construct any construction on the remaining 50 per cent the place Israel wouldn’t impose its sovereignty.

Netanyahu advised the Israeli newspaper that his authorities would carry the problem to a vote in the Knesset, as indicated by the settlement of the coalition authorities with the Blue and White Party chief.

However, when requested about the likelihood to enable Palestinians to create a demilitarised state in 70 per cent of the occupied West Bank area as laid out in the “deal of the century”, Netanyahu answered: “That subject is separate. A government decision on the matter is not expected.”

The newspaper then posed the query: “Will there not be a government decision that would recognise Palestinian statehood?” To which Netanyahu responded: “There will not be a government decision with regard to the details of the plan or the adoption of the plan. Like I said in Washington, I am willing to engage in negotiations [with the Palestinians] on the basis of the Trump plan.”