‘We were the better team’ – Nagelsmann says RB Leipzig deserved ‘lucky’ winner against Atletico

The Bundesliga side reached the Champions League semi- finals thanks to a late deflected shot, however their supervisor believed they were excellent worth

Julian Nagelsmann says RB Leipzig deserved their late stroke of luck as Tyler Adams’ deflected shot took them previous Atletico Madrid and into the Champions League semi- finals.

With the video game connected at 1- 1 following objectives from Dani Olmo and Joao Felix, Adams’ shot looped past Jan Oblak in the 88 th minute thanks to a substantial deflection off Stefan Savic.

Leipzig were unsurprisingly the more resourceful of the groups, with Atletico sticking to their attempted- and- evaluated method under Diego Simeone– and Nagelsmann felt his gamers deserved their win.

“We ended up being a little passive after it went 1- 0 and it was extremely close,” Nagelsmann informed Sky Sports.

“We absolutely were a little fortunate with how we scored thewinner Still, we were the better group in general and we revealed maturity.

” I can’t keep in mind numerous unsafe scenarios Atletico had. The kids worked for this themselves, you can just have a little impact from the touchline.

“We remained calm after we yielded the equaliser, that was extremely crucial. We should not let panic into our video game.”

Leipzig’s climb recently has actually been an amazing, if extremely questionable one.

Founded in 2009 after Red Bull took control of …