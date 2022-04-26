“The grief is not only for the parents of the son. When we were on hunger strike, our parents came and sat next to us, saying that you are our boys. And now I say, you are our parents. This is how young people should think, everyone. Their children lived very short, it’s worth a lifetime. We owe it to these guys, we were not good at anything, we are alive now, “Nver Kirakosyan, a participant in the 44-day war, said today during a rally in Charles Aznavour Square. He was one of the young people who went on a hunger strike in Freedom Square for several days, joining the decentralized struggle to oust Nikol Pashinyan.

It should also be reminded that the relatives of the victims of the 44-day war moved from Charles Aznavour Square to the Prosecutor General’s Office today.

He called on the public to support the parents of the victims, as it gives them strength.

Haykaz Mkrtchyan’s father Zaven Mkrtchyan, who died in the 44-day war, said in his speech. “We demand justice. We have lost our sons, now we have to think about our other children so that they do not suffer the same fate. This is first of all a preventive step, it does not pursue any political or party goal. “If anyone tries to give such a tone to this gathering, then he deliberately wants to dispel this idea.”

Nelli GRIGORYAN