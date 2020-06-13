‘We were let loose’: my art school days, by Peter Blake, Sam Taylor-Johnson, Steve McQueen and more | Life and style

‘I sold my first painting for £25’: Sir Peter Blake, Royal College of Art, graduated 1956

I joined in 1953, after my national service. I’d applied to study graphics design, but was accepted as a painter – I had sent them a portrait I did of my sister. So I studied painting but knew about graphic design, which makes up about a lot. I was so grateful to be there, and used it well.

That first year, we spent a lot of time in the life room, where you were taught and work was corrected, at your easel. In our 2nd year, we were let loose. I did so a series of paintings about my childhood.

At the finish of my third year, I was awarded the Leverhulme Research Award, to examine popular art around Europe, and given £500 to call home on for a year. I went to Holland, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain. I was in Paris for Christmas 1956 – it absolutely was amazing. Most of the American writers were still there.

When I came back to England, I decided to combine painting, commercial art and part-time teaching, so I wasn’t relying on anybody of them for cash. I sold my first painting, called Loelia, World’s Most Tattooed Lady, which I’d done at college, to the American writer and artist Fleur Cowles for £25. After that, the architect Colin St John Wilson started collecting my work.

My advice to graduates would be to work hard and apply yourself, but remember that luck is really a big part of it. Covid-19 is a bump in the road: I’ve been forced to work in my studio, and have produced things I may not otherwise have done. But painting is really a constant; there will always be oil, brushes and canvases.

‘Leaving felt like falling into a cloud’: Sam Taylor-Johnson, Goldsmiths, graduated 1990









‘I sang along to Talking Heads in front of the whole class’: Taylor-Johnson at Goldsmiths, circa 1992



The day this photograph was taken, [Palestinian artist] Mona Hatoum was visiting Goldsmiths. She’d asked us to bring in something personal, so I brought my Walkman. I sang along to Talking Heads in front of the class, my one and only public performance.

I originally studied sculpture at North East London Polytechnic, but following a year used in Goldsmiths. It was intimidating and overwhelming – everybody was debating art; Damien Hirst had already staged [the groundbreaking exhibition] Freeze, in 1988. I didn’t know where to easily fit in.

You had to be self-motivated. Rather than learning some skills, you learned how exactly to be disciplined, how to trust your ideas. I found my voice. I was the initial person in my extended family to visit college. It felt so exciting, just like the world was opening up.

Leaving, and suddenly being forced to navigate the entire world of work, felt like falling in to a cloud. At my final-year show, a guy told me: “Don’t take a good job – you’ll never leave,” so I worked front of house at Camden Palace, and had bar jobs. But I also shared a studio, and even though I was exhausted, I went in and tried to come up with some ideas.

My turning point was friends show at the Lisson Gallery called Wonderful Life, in 1993. I had acquired a camera for the very first time, and photographed club bouncers looking at paintings at the then Tate Gallery. Things slowly began to grow from then on, but I had to look at a type of confidence I didn’t have. I had to understand how to say, “My ideas matter.”

I feel because of this year’s graduates. Art markets may suffer – however, not artists, or true creativity. The world will always need that.

‘I nearly turned down my breakthrough show’: Sir Steve McQueen, Goldsmiths, graduated 1993

Going to Chelsea College of Art to do my art foundation was a liberation. I was finally doing what I wanted, after 18 years of being told what to do. I met people who have similar interests, but not fundamentally similar backgrounds.













‘Some of the tutorials were bruising’: McQueen recording sound for a student project at Goldsmiths, 1992. Photograph: Will Brooker



At Goldsmiths, where I studied fine art, I loved the vigour. I was given a sizable studio and told to start it. At first, you imagine, yippee! But after six weeks you’re begging you to definitely tell you how to proceed. Then you start following your own initiative.

Some of the group tutorials at Goldsmiths were so great, especially individuals with Jean Fisher and Jon Thompson. They were bruising, however, you learned more when you were wrong.

Film-making first grabbed me outside college; 1933’s Zéro De Conduite, directed by Jean Vigo, blew my mind. But there was no access to cameras in the art department, so I got friendly with a technician on the MA film course called Noski, and eventually they adopted me on to their course. I shot Bear for my final-year show.

I’m worried that black students are still being marked down. Only two got a first in my year; the only reason I did was because I was marked by two external examiners. After I graduated, I went to do grad film at New York University, which wasn’t for me. I came back after three months and worked in Marks & Spencer for a bit. The only opportunity I was handed was a show of black artists – Mirage, at the ICA in 1995, a breakthrough show. At first I turned it down, thinking I was being ghettoised, but it was the best thing I ever did. The wider art world was not making time for black artists, unlike today.

My years at art college were the best of my life. I got eventually to experiment and explore. Most of all, I got eventually to find out where it was likely to take me.

‘Don’t stop working. Work comes out of work’: Sir Antony Gormley, Goldsmiths and the Slade School of Art, graduated 1979

I was students for a long time: 11 years, in the event that you include the three I spent travelling. I did so a degree at Cambridge, but decided that sculpture was my thing.













‘I was a student for a long time’: Gormley in 1979, the entire year he graduated



I started at Central in 1974, before swapping to Goldsmiths. It was extraordinary: the whole student human body was the agent of its own evolution and the tutors were so committed.

I went directly into a two-year postgraduate course at the Slade. It wasn’t as exciting, but I did produce better work. The summer after I graduated I made two works that opened doors for me personally, Bed and Room. I sold my first piece, too.

In September 1980, I took part in the Milan Triennale; it gave me an inkling of things starting to happen. But throughout now, I was teaching. I never likely to live from my work.

I’m aware of how difficult today are for students. But you can make any such thing anywhere – and you don’t require a gallery to exhibit it. With sculpture specifically, material, spacial and financial constraints can be there, however it doesn’t matter what scale your work is. My advice is: don’t stop working. Work comes out of work. And always pay attention to what the one thing you’re making is suggesting.

‘I felt I had a lifetime ahead of me – that gave me ambition’: Rachel Whiteread, the Slade School of Art, UCL, graduated 1987













‘I have no recollection of going to collect my degree – I was quite cocky like that’: Whiteread during her time at the Slade School of Art



After studying painting at Brighton, I realised I was more thinking about making things, and placed on do an MA in sculpture. I had plenty of freedom and 24-hour use of a studio, which is uncommon today. It was the most beautiful degree; you were essentially self-taught, but with guidance. I was at an edge, as I was from the art world [Whiteread’s mother was an artist], but I didn’t realise you might become a famous artist. I imagined I’d become a professor. My generation was the first to ever earn proper money.

I don’t have any recollection of going to collect my degree – I was quite cocky like this. The summer after graduation, I earned money where I could: TELEVISION stuff with my sister, restaurant work. I placed on Thatcher’s Enterprise Allowance Scheme, and was presented with £40 weekly. I sublet a horrible studio in Wapping; it had mice and no windows, but it was good to own.

My first significant piece after Slade was called Closet: a wardrobe interior covered in black felt. It was a eureka moment; I felt I had found my genre. Becoming a professional artist is a gradual process, but one day you will find you’re making something that folks are interested in.

I took part in group shows with heroes of mine like Bruce Nauman and Louise Bourgeois, who were in their 60s and 70s when I was in my 20s. I felt I had a lifetime in front of me – that gave me ambition.

My advice to the year’s graduates is to keep being honest with your self, and keep working. But never feel just like art is something you need to do; art school can open you around all sorts of things.

‘If I had my time again, I would give myself a break’: Samuel Ross, De Montfort University, graduated 2012

I was insanely focused as students. I studied graphic design and contemporary illustration while owning a T-shirt line and working part-time in shops and warehouses. I’d be in the university design studio from 8am until 9 or 10pm; I’d go to the library until midnight, then I may go out. If I had my time again, I’d give myself a break.













‘I didn’t know then that my ambition was to go into fashion’: Ross in 2012. Photograph: De Montfort University



A lot of people don’t obtain the opportunity to enter higher education, therefore i was incredibly grateful. University was a culture shock. I originate from an intellectual family, so was comfortable dissecting some ideas and expressing myself, but my lived experience was very different from the lot of my peers. I was engaging with the center and upper class for the first time – it was surreal, seeing those who didn’t need certainly to worry about the immediacies of life.

I didn’t know then that my ambition was to enter fashion. It wasn’t until after university, when I obtained a job designing kitchenware for Grand Designs and Jamie Oliver, that I comprehended that that direction could be too reductive for me.

If I were to offer graduates any advice it will be to gauge the landscape. What is and is not working within your discipline? If you are able to identify grey areas, it’s easier to get your voice heard.

In fashion, an industry that operates on youth culture and subversion, it’s super important to maintain tune with the zeitgeist. Having an awareness of just what will resonate with generations outside your own will provide you with wider reach.

‘Your graduate show should be your worst. Mine was a disaster’: JW Anderson, London College of Fashion, graduated 2005

I didn’t get on to the womenswear course, but was desperate to go to London, so when they offered me a spot on the new menswear course, I packed my bags.

One of the very memorable pieces I made were men’s blue striped shorts and shirts with little acorns woven out of straw coming off them. Weirdly, I’m about straw now, so it should have done something to me.













‘There’s never a perfect moment to get a job’: JW Anderson, circa 2005



In the 2nd year, you grow up over night. You’ve exercised that you need a tin opener and that you must do your personal washing. You start to embrace reality and it forms you, politically and creatively. I had to work throughout to cover it; I was very lucky to acquire a job doing the windows at Prada. Then I started making jumpers and selling them in small shops.

There’s anxiety that your graduate show needs to be the most useful show you ever do, however it should oftimes be the worst – because then it could only progress. My graduate show was an absolute disaster: very last second. It was women’s 1920s underwear with Aran knitwear and resin jewellery with insects trapped inside; it absolutely was a trip. But I have never hired graduates based on their final collections. It’s about personality, and how you work in a team. You can’t judge someone using one collection.

There’s never a perfect moment to get a job (I graduated in the middle of a housing crisis), but In my opinion there is a job for everyone. If you work hard, opportunities will come your path. If guess what happens you want, you’ve got to put it available and begin walking towards it.

‘I found my tribe, and the value of taking risks’: Hussein Chalayan, Central Saint Martins, graduated 1993

I had no idea that my graduate show, in 1993, would be this type of big break. I buried part of the collection in my friend’s garden a few months beforehand. When I dug it up again, iron filings in the clothes had oxidised and formed a crust.













‘Failure happens to everyone. You can’t succeed without it.’ Chalayan, circa 1993. Photograph: Peri Alan



Afterwards, a magazine wrote about me and within a year I had a window at Browns (Isabella Blow took the collection there in bin bags) and my first off-schedule show. Soon Björk was wearing my clothes.

When I was growing up, becoming a designer hadn’t seemed possible. As a Turkish Cypriot living between Cyprus and the united kingdom, I had never seen anyone from my culture designing fashion. Then I read about Rifat Ozbek, who is Turkish, studying at Central Saint Martins and it opened up the likelihood.

College was where I found my tribe – people I’m still friends with. College also taught me the worth of taking chances. I used to feel scared to start out a project, but I learned that starting could be the hardest part. I also learned that failure happens to every one. You can’t succeed without it.

We you live in such a different time. The digital world is the biggest advantage graduates have now. Starting an Instagram account is free and gives you ways to promote your self in the way you need. It can be quite powerful.

My advice would be to locate a tribe, even when that is digitally, and collaborate with them. With sustainability and the environment so important now, there are new economies being created and opportunities to share with you processes. Perhaps this time will generate an atmosphere of greater comradeship – for all of us.