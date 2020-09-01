‘We were disappointed to see Koeman leave’ – Van Dijk understands why Barca boss needed to take dream job

The Liverpool protector states the Netherlands team ‘completely’ advocates their now- previous supervisor

Virgil van Dijk states that he was “disappointed” to see Ronald Koeman take over at Barcelona although he understands why the now- previous Netherlands nationwide group boss desired to coach the Spanish giants.

Koeman was just recently revealed as Quique Setien’s replacement at Barca after the Spanish boss was dismissed following the club’s 8- 2 Champions League whipping at the hands of Bayern Munich.

The Dutchman, a previous Barca protector, had to leave his post as Netherlands boss after previous reports verified his objective to handle through Euro 2020.

But, after the competition was held off due to the coronavirus, Koeman chose to accept the chance to coach Barca, leaving the Dutch group at the same time.

And Van Dijk states he understands why Koeman made that choice and included that he enjoyed for the Barca boss.

“We are all disappointed to see such a fantastic nationwide group coach leave, however we provide him this completely,” Van Dijk stated.

“You can ask each gamer in the team piece by piece, everybody will have that sensation. This was his hugedream

“This time in which we live, the corona time with all the unpredictability that includes it, the European Championship that will not take location with one hundred …