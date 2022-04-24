“We are committed to assisting in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, as the United States, a friend and partner of Armenia,” US Ambassador to Armenia Lynn Tracey told reporters at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial.

“In recent months, Secretary of State Blinken has made numerous phone calls to the leaders of the countries urging them to de-escalate the situation, as well as to work with each other to build a peace process,” the ambassador said.

He reminded that on March 25, they issued a statement referring to the efforts of the Azerbaijani troops to move and destabilize the situation.

“We urge the parties to refrain from threatening, hostile rhetoric, which does not help the process. There is no doubt that the negotiations will be difficult. This is a complex conflict that has developed over many years. “We welcome the Prime Minister’s speech last week; we consider his message possible; we call on all parties to come up with such messages in support of peace,” Tracey said.