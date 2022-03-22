“He would welcome the Vatican’s mediation role in the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine,” said Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky after a telephone conversation with Pope Francis II.

“I talked to the Pope. <...> We welcome the mediating role of the Holy See in ending human suffering. “I thank you for the prayers for peace in Ukraine,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

After Zelensky զրույց զրույց զրույց զրույց և և րանց և և և և և և րանց րանց և զրույց զրույց զրույց Անդր և զրույց զրույց զրույց զրույց զրույց դեսպան դեսպան դեսպան դեսպան զրույց դեսպան զրույց զրույց զրույց զրույց զրույց զրույց և և դեսպան դեսպան դեսպան դեսպան դեսպան դեսպան դեսպան դեսպան դեսպան դեսպան դեսպան դեսպան դեսպան դեսպան դեսպան դեսպան

It should be noted that Pope Francis II has repeatedly called for a ceasefire and peace, and the Vatican press office said that the Pope had received several letters, including an invitation from the Mayor of Ki Vitali Klitschko to visit Ukraine.