In recent days, the public mood is restless again, even many who have been patiently waiting for the “future”, others who have no expectations from this government, call on him to leave. The government, at least obviously, does not show that it is worried about this, many of its representatives are convinced that there will be no change of government in our country. Psychologist Karine Nalchajyan, however, thinks that they can see very well what is happening, how many people have gathered.

He thinks that our authorities, of course, are in a panic.

He emphasizes that his concerns are about the need to be able to maintain the human wave that is taking shape these days. “Everything must be organized correctly and sensibly. Who would have thought that four years after the coup, the square would be filled as it was on the evening of April 23? Of course, it contained the sacrament of remembrance of the victims of the Genocide. But it was joined by anger. The chanting and the rage together had such an effect. “The next day, the flow of people did not stop, it means that the fire in the hearts of the people has not been extinguished,” he said, adding that today, it seems, is a purely self-defense, a matter of living and dying in front of all of us.

“And the government has several ways. They can just run away because they are the type. Or, if this side is a little weak, they will not stop at anything. I see a significant change in the people, we have a task to maintain this inspired state, this anger. I am often asked what to do. I say, the feeling of real fear should be awakened in the people. Fear is a sense of self-defense, if we do not feel the danger, then we are doomed. The faint feeling that this will not happen to us has been overcome somewhere. The sense of danger has awakened en masse, it remains to awaken the inner drive of struggle. If you feel the danger, only fear, it is not enough. The feeling of struggle and living must begin to work, as well as the desire to punish the internal and external enemy. If we can keep this awake in people, we will overcome many, many problems. Nothing is lost. We just have to remember that there is no peace if there is no struggle. We have lost generations, we will still lose. We must fight, peace will be born from that, otherwise they want to bring peace to Yerablur, it is calm and peaceful there too, but we do not want peace of death. “Like any rational person, we want real peace, not to be miserable and silent under the heel of the enemy,” concludes psychologist Karine Nalchajyan.

Lusine ARAKELYAN

