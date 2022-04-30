The National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia informs that at present there are real dangers of organizing and carrying out mass riots in the Republic of Armenia, therefore urges not to pay tribute to possible provocations, to show high civil responsibility, to refrain from public hatred, hatred, violence in public speeches or It is an unacceptable practice of uttering expressions of perceived violence, which can create real preconditions for the disruption of the country’s internal security or other criminal acts, so it is warned that the RA National Security Service will take effective measures to ensure public security, citizens’ rights and legal to protect the interests by neutralizing any kind of action that destabilizes the internal security of the Republic of Armenia.

It turns out that the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia is fully in control of the operative situation; provocative calls and urges destabilizing the country’s internal security due to narrow motives.

