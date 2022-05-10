As part of the US-Armenia Strategic Dialogue last week, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to Armenia’s democratic development and US support for lasting peace in the South Caucasus, US State Department spokeswoman Ned Price said.

He also referred to the protests taking place in Armenia, noting that peaceful demonstrations are part of an open political system.

“We fully support the fundamental freedoms of expression and of peaceful assembly. We call on people to express their opinion in a peaceful way. “We urge the authorities to exercise restraint and urge the protesters to refrain from violence, to respect the rule of law and democracy in Armenia,” Price said.