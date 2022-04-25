RPA Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotyan writes on his Facebook page.

“This country has an owner.

This country has figures who promote the national interest.

The statement of the European People’s Party on the occasion of the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

We commemorate the 1915 Armenian Genocide. We reaffirm the recognition and condemnation of the Genocide.

We unite and resolutely support the commitment of Armenia and the Armenian people to continue the international struggle for the prevention of genocides, the restoration of the rights of the victims of genocide, and the establishment of historical justice.

We call on Turkey to take the necessary steps in accordance with its international obligations to recognize and condemn the Armenian Genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire, as well as to confront its own history by honoring the memory of the victims of this heinous crime against humanity.

“We strongly believe that such a step will contribute to lasting peace, stability and human rights throughout the region.”