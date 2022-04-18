Home Armenia We suggest the NSS to show respect to Vanetsyan ․ NSS... Armenia We suggest the NSS to show respect to Vanetsyan ․ NSS Reserve Officers Union | Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 18, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail We suggest the NSS to show respect to Vanetsyan ․ NSS Reserve Officers Union | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia There are many lands that are not cultivated. The government is moving forward with unreasonable self-confidence, instead of giving a boost to agriculture.... Armenia Moscow reminded about Armenia’s “interest” Morning: Armenia Theoretical debate and current issues | Morning: Recent Posts China is on Its Way Out of The Crypto Mining Business “It is impossible to achieve peace by negotiating from weak positions and making concessions.... Ethereum competitor Polkadot is gaining popularity among programmers Ryan Reynolds REACTS To Taylor Swift’s ‘Betty’ & Reveals His Kids’ Reaction! Doja Cat Recruits Nicki Minaj For The Official “Say So” Remix Most Popular Regular power outages are expected in the regions և Yerevan Electric Networks of Armenia Closed Joint-Stock Company informs that on April 19 the electricity supply to the following addresses will be temporarily suspended in... “Fact”. BTA Ministry Remains “Anterudus” "Fact" newspaper writes. "After the resignation of Vahagn Khachaturyan in connection with the election of the President, the post of BTA Minister is... “Square”. What is the point of keeping the mandates if the opposition has... "Hraparak" newspaper writes. "Starting from the day of the extraordinary elections, the public is discussing the issue of resigning the mandates. In... “Fact”. The government has set a task to create apathy in the society... "Fact" newspaper writes. "In the previous issue, we reported that, concerned about the crowds at the April 5 rally, as well as the... “Square”. Moscow made it clear that they will not hinder the signing of... "Hraparak" newspaper writes. "There is a misconception in the Armenian political field that Russia will not allow the Western powers to take Armenia...