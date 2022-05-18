Deputies Armenuhi Kyureghyan և Tigran Abrahamyan and I visited the RA Investigation Committee, General Military Department, wrote on Facebook the head of the NA “I have honor” faction Arthur Vanetsyan.

“At the moment, we are submitting a motion to change the measure of restraint of the hero Mkhitar Galeyan’s father, Garik Galeyan. Glory and honor to the parents who gave birth to heroes, eternal glory to the memory of our fallen brothers.