We stood the test of liberation war with honor – Serzh Sargsyan – Armenian News

On the event of the 29th anniversary of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) Republic, 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan has actually released a congratulatory address to the Armenian country.

Dear sis and bros in Artsakh, in the Motherland and in the Diaspora, I am thus congratulating all of you on the pan-Armenian vacation – Artsakh Independence Day.

On September 2, 1991, the Armenians in Artsakh, who dealt with security obstacles, decided to state Artsakh an independent state in a little part of their historic homeland in line with the legal and worldwide standards in force at that time. They were aware that they were going to pay too very much for that choice, which was all backed by Armenians worldwide.

At the expense of their kids’s lives, dealing with the scaries and deprivations of war, our individuals heroically safeguarded the Artsakh- based Armenians’ ideal to live individually, easily and with self-respect.

We all went through that brave course together. Together we started an across the country objective of structure the newborn independent statehood and guaranteeing the well- being of the Armenians inArtsakh These were difficult years of battle, from the development of the Defense Army to the development of state organizations and the enhancement of Artsakh population’s living requirements.

Today we …