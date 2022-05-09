We still have to work very long to be able to bring something back. It may even take centuries, because such losses are not reimbursed in two or three years. At the same time, there is no guarantee that everything will work out for us, but if we want to live, we simply have no other option, military expert Karen Vrtanesyan told Aysor.am, answering the question how long the Armenian side will need it. To bring back the May triple holiday.

“Today, even the existence of Armenia and the presence of Armenians in this region are endangered due to the steps of the RA occupation government. According to that, the first problem that we have to solve, regardless of everything, is the problem of security ․ We simply have no other choice.

They are trying to persuade us that if we give up the army and sit idly by, they will leave us alone. But that is not all. As long as we have some resources at our disposal, no one will leave us alone. “Our enemy acts on this principle, they just calm us down so that they can take what we have from us as easily and quickly as possible,” said the military expert.

According to Karen Vrtanesyan, the role of the snatcher has now been taken over by the RA Prime Minister and his teammates.

“In other words, the work that the Turks should have done with difficulty, deceiving and convincing us, is now being done by Nikol Pashinyan with great enthusiasm. “But as long as we are alive, we must fight,” said our interlocutor.

It should be reminded that on May 9, the Armenian people celebrate the triple holiday – the victory in the Great Patriotic War, the anniversary of the liberation of Shushi and the establishment of the Artsakh Defense Army.