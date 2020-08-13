We still don’t know what caused Monday’s Baltimore gas explosion that killed two people, but the local gas company says it wasn’t its fault.

“BGE has found that all of its equipment — gas mains, gas service pipes and gas meters, as well as electric equipment — has been operating safely and was not the cause of the natural gas explosion that occurred Aug. 10,” the release stated.

There were likewise no gas leakages discovered or reported in the location where the explosion took place, and there were no reports of gas smells Monday prior to the explosion, according to the release.

The pipelines on Labyrinth Road, the street where the explosion took place, were last checked in June and July of 2019, and no leakages were discovered at that time, either, according to BGE.

The Baltimore City Fire Department, together with state and federal companies, continues to lead the examination into what caused the explosion, according to BGE.