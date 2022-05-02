We stay in the square. This square is the power of the people, the problems of the Republic of Armenia will be decided from here. Nicole has no other power, the oppositionist Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced during the ongoing rally in France Square.

He also announced the future actions of the forces and citizens who came out of the struggle.

“Tomorrow morning, at 08:15, we will start the actions of disobedience again. Different groups will be located in different parts of the capital, they will paralyze the city. We are waiting for the rest of our compatriots in this square, starting from 08:30. “From here we will form groups, each of us will go in one direction,” he said.

The citizens who have already organized and formed groups, as the opposition figure mentioned, will independently determine the corresponding streets and intersections, will go there in a self-organized way, and the citizens who do not have formed groups yet, will be in France from 08:30. in the square, where new groups and directions will be formed.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan offered the other citizens who want the removal of the current government, but do not publish it all day, to drive their cars at a maximum speed of 15 km / h tomorrow, wait 3-5 seconds under the intersections, and then move on.

“This is what the drivers who are ready to join this fight should mean.” “With this, we will paralyze the city,” he said.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced that the regional roads should be closed tomorrow.

“Tomorrow we must close the regional roads. I call on our compatriots in our regions to close all regional roads at the same time from tomorrow morning, so that the police can not concentrate in Yerevan.

At the same time, actions, steps and actions will take place.

Everything is planned, clearly moving forward. “The struggle of the people is unstoppable, the end of this struggle is victory,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan.