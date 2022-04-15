The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky stated that they have been receiving weapons from Western countries since the end of 2021.

To the question of the BBC correspondent, did a woman receive a weapon from the West in December and January 2021, Zelensky answered in the affirmative, adding that they were afraid that Russia would launch “offensive operations”.

“That is why we wanted to join NATO, that is why we were stabilizing the situation in Ukraine, that is why we needed strong leadership of my team, that is why we were fighting against some political groups inside the country. “We started this war earlier,” Zelensky said in an interview.