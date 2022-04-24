Home Armenia “We should not spend effort on unnecessary things, on the international community,... Armenia “We should not spend effort on unnecessary things, on the international community, but on our own state and army” ․ Bishop Michael |: Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 24, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “We should not spend effort on unnecessary things, on the international community, but on our own state and army” ․ Bishop Michael |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Today we stand by all Armenians. Statement by the Italy-Armenia Friendship Group | Morning: Armenia “Aurora” humanitarian initiative announced 2022 The names of the heroes of “Aurora” | Morning: Armenia The call of “Never again” is more urgent today than ever ․ Responses and messages of international partners on the occasion of the... Recent Posts “Russia no longer considers us a reliable ally” ․ Sergey Melkonyan ․ ... “ML MINING” was exempted from import duties. 80 new jobs will be created... ‘Quite a charade’: Schiff responds to Bolton’s accusation on impeachment Artificial intelligence dangers: Kai-Fu Lee explains the top 4 concerns of AI See award-winning journalist’s warning about deadly virus Most Popular We recognize the pain of Armenians and respect their history. Biden On April 24, US President Joe Biden delivered a message dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. "On April 24, 1915, the Ottoman... Erdogan asked for the support of the Armenian community of Turkey in the normalization... On the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed a message to the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Sahak Mashalyan,... Prosperous Armenia members lay wreaths and flowers on behalf of Gagik Tsarukyan at the... Today the members of the political council of the "Prosperous Armenia" party paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian... Azerbaijani special services spread a false “decision” on behalf of the Artsakh government ․... A "decision" of the Government of the Artsakh Republic is spreading in the Armenian domain of social networks, according to which the population of... The Ministry of Defense denies. The Armenian Armed Forces did not enter the... The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia has issued a message, in which, in particular, it is mentioned. "The statement spread by the...