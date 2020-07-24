We should have been clamping down not opening up, Bill Gates says

When asked what he gained from the Covid-19 break out, benefactor Bill Gates stated that screening requires to be “10 times faster.”

Gates stated he prepares to purchase screening for future pandemics.

“We will invest — and I know the US government and other governments will — in having vaccine platforms that get us very rapid results. Likewise, next time we’ll be able to scale up diagnostics 10 times faster than this time. And antivirals and antibodies, we’ll be able to do those more quickly,” he stated.

Gates continued: “It’s sad that it took this, you know, these deaths, the economic pain, the divisiveness that we still aren’t sure how quickly it will end, but they are indeed a priority and the potential to solve these things is absolutely there. That’s why I was excited in 2015 that even if tens of billions had gone into these things, this is exactly the kind of thing that could have been stopped before it did significant damage.”