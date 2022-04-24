The central executive body of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) has issued a statement on the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

The statement, entitled “We share 107 years of pain and mourning”, spoke of the steps needed to build a common future, including confronting historical truths, apologizing to suffering peoples, and pursuing a path of healing justice.

“107 years have passed since the Great Genocide, which was a planned genocide of ethnic identity and faith. It began on April 24, 1915, with the death of 200 Armenian intellectuals. This process continued with the deportation of hundreds of thousands of Armenians and the systematic killing of many more. “Other Christians living in the region also benefited from this policy and action,” the statement said.

It was noted that the goal of erasing differences and creating a homogeneous society, of prioritizing the idea of ​​one race, one religion, one language, and forgetting the existence of different peoples and religions in these lands has sadly reached from those days to the present day.

It was stressed that the postponement of the confrontation with the shameful events that “deserted these lands” does not contribute to the opening of a conversation about public solidarity and reality.

