It is possible to prevent the loss of the homeland with such actions, nothing is impossible, said the former RA Chief of Police Valeriy Osipyan in a conversation with journalists in “Freedom” Square, who had come to support the sit-in strike of “Homeland” party leader Arthur Vanetsyan.

“We remember well how this government came to power in 2018, so nothing is impossible, nothing is lost,” said the former police chief.

He called on his police colleagues to be guided only by the law while performing their service, to remember that those who carry out wrong orders will be held accountable sooner or later.