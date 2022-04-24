On April 24, US President Joe Biden delivered a message dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“On April 24, 1915, the Ottoman authorities arrested Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople. Thus began the Armenian Genocide, one of the worst massacres of the 20th century. Today we remember the one and a half million Armenians who were displaced, killed or marched to their deaths during the extermination campaign, we mourn the tragic loss of so many lives.

Speaking of the Armenian Genocide, we reaffirm our promise to be vigilant against the destructive effects of hatred in all its manifestations. We are obliged to speak again և to stop the massacres that leave permanent scars on the world. At the same time, mourning for all that we lost during the Great Genocide, we must redouble our efforts to heal and build a better, more peaceful world that we want for our children. A world where human rights are respected, where fanaticism and intolerance are not marked by the evils of our daily lives, where people everywhere are free to live their lives with dignity and security.

This is the time to talk about the strength and endurance of the Armenian people. After enduring the genocide, the Armenian people were determined to build their community and culture, often in their new home and country, including in the United States. Armenians in America are a vital part of the United States.

They make our country stronger and more dynamic, even continuing to carry with them the tragic memory of what their ancestors had to go through. We recognize their pain and respect their history.

“Today, 107 years later, the Armenian people continue to respect all the Armenians who perished during the genocide.”