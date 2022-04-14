“Pashinyan must be stopped, he must not be allowed to negotiate and destroy Artsakh and Armenia by his own decisions,” MP Metaxe Hakobyan said in his speech at the special sitting of the Artsakh parliament today. It should be reminded that the Artsakh parliament prepared a text of the statement.

Hakobyan stated that all those who believe and claim that Artsakh has a future within Azerbaijan are state criminals.

Artsakh ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan said in his speech that there was an impression that the people of Artsakh had been put in a convict’s chair and were being charged without a lawyer and trying to make a verdict without listening to him.

He applied to the RA authorities and Pashinyan. “Instead of political rhetoric and magic, state clearly what it means to lower the bar of Artsakh’s status, does it mean Artsakh’s status within Azerbaijan?”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Davit Babayan also made a speech and said that it is the most difficult period in the history of Artsakh, the fate of not only Artsakh but also the Armenian statehood and the Armenian people is being decided. “Speaking about the status of Artsakh and various milestones, it should be noted that we no longer have milestones, we have red lines and their violation will lead to tragedy, nothing else, because Artsakh has one future within Azerbaijan – genocide. We will lose the homeland. “After the loss of Artsakh, there will be no Armenia, it will be a matter of time.”

Babayan stressed that peace is a good idea, but peace is the balance that must be maintained.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in the National Assembly that the international community says lower your bar on the status of Artsakh. Davit Babayan said. “It is not that the whole international community is against us and will force us. “Even if the whole international community is against us, we will stand up to the end, it is not acceptable for us.”

According to Davit Babayan, there are all opportunities to save Artsakh, and if we just feel defeated, we will be cursed by God and everyone.

The statement of the Artsakh parliament was unanimously adopted.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN