The message of the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, on the Day of Resurrection ․

♰ “Why seek ye the living which are dead, not here, but is risen?” (Luke 24: 5-6) ♰

This unprecedented, unprecedented announcement of an angel comes from the solitary cave of the Savior’s tomb and spreads with incredible power throughout the world through the centuries and millennia.

Rejoicing in this message of the Angel given to the anointed women, we are all united today on the eve of the Resurrection of our Lord և Savior Jesus Christ, better known by the beautiful name of the Lantern. After the voluntary deprivation during the period of Lent ընթաց after the process of repentance ենք we came to the desired destination that we had longed for before, with all the heart և content entered.

How do our hearts react now to the news of the Resurrection? We are now talking about the victory of life over death, and two days ago we stood before the Crucified Christ. ” The chief priests and the soldiers ուրդը the people equally condemned Him to death և He died. Blood flowed from his side, his faithful friends laid him in a cold tomb, but no stone was left in the way.

Hidden in the reality of the resurrection is the power that made Christianity a viable way of truth endowed with the power to encompass the whole world.

If the early Christians had not firmly believed in the Resurrection of Christ, they would have been lost long ago, but faith in the Animal has kept them alive to this day. With the power of that conviction, they were able to turn an entire pagan world upside down. It was not only the doctrine of Christ, but also His very power, His death-sinking power, that made the fishermen and artisans disciples faithful and loving Apostles to the death.

Our people were one of the first to feel the reality of the Resurrection, to meet it as a nation and in the course of its further history showed that it had become a Resurrected people. But, unfortunately, he often did not adhere to the doctrine of the Risen One, when he suffered many losses and deprivations, only then he remembered that there was an extraordinary power hidden in him, and he turned to that power again, stood up and was saved from the final destruction. We are sometimes subjected to trials and pain as a nation, not because we believed in Christ; it weakened us, but because we recognized the Truth, but were not faithful to it. “To whom much is given, much will be demanded from him.” And indeed, in the face of Christianity, we have a powerful weapon, which if we do not use, not only does not help us, but with that we open the door to those who harm us.

Entering the biggest Christian holiday, the Resurrection celebration, a question arises ․ What do we lack today? we lack the faith of the true և living Resurrection again. By announcing the miraculous Resurrection of Christ in public, we do not change anything significant. This news is heard from the tabernacles of many churches today, but what once happened must become a living reality for us again. We need the will of our faith, to bear difficulties for the homeland, to fight in order to be resurrected after that, because the path of glory passes through the Cross.

In parallel with this joyful holiday of the Resurrection, there are many reasons that are born in the aching hearts of our people, our homeless compatriots, mothers of children, relatives of the unknown, our captive children մոտ all of us ․ Why did these losses occur? What was the use of our fervent prayer? Why did the wicked win? They trampled on every holiness. Yes, such fair questions have arisen in us, especially in the last two years, և sometimes there are moments when our faith is completely weakened, և our heart is covered with an unbearable pain։ sadness.

We must not be completely broken by the tribulations that have befallen us, we must take heart, remain faithful, and hold firm our faith in our Creator in the hour of our tribulation, as Christ who suffered on the Cross believed. God will not forsake us if we do not forsake Him, և even if we seem to have lost everything, we must remember Job, who lost absolutely everything but his loyalty to God and never blamed God for his losses. As a result, he got more than he had before.

Even today, our enemies, who have become tools in the hands of evil, nailing our nation’s hands and feet to the cross, the Artsakh world, rejoice that they were able to kill the truth. But just as the wonderful reality of the Resurrection was not in the plans of evil, so our enemy does not see the potential for our nation to live and be resurrected. And is there a way to awaken that potential? Reunion through Christ և repair as Heavenly Father’s adoptive parents.

Therefore, to do good with a sincere heart, thus in the full adoption of God is the key to the salvation of our nation, because God always shows his sons the light of the Resurrection beyond all pain and sorrow.

Therefore, with the call of Hamazkayin unity, endurance, God մնալ to remain faithful to the native statehood ով we announce again with the hope of Resurrection ․

♰ Christ is risen from the dead, good news for you և