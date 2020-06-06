‘We need the Brits’: Benidorm banks on August tourist surge | Spain holidays

There’ll be no craic at the Shamrock tonight, says Lisa Griffin, who has run the Irish pub in Benidorm for 25 years.

Griffin’s 15 employees, who embody a four-piece band, are on furlough and nobody is aware of what’s going to occur when the Spanish authorities’s scheme involves an finish on 30 June.

“Until the tourists come back, hotels open, flights are at capacity and quarantine is lifted in the UK, it won’t be worth our while reopening,” she says. “It’s what happens in Britain that really affects Benidorm, because it’s mainly them who visit.”

Benidorm is one in every of Britons’ favorite vacation locations, luring greater than 1,000,000 a yr and making up 75% of the resort’s whole international guests. The busy March to June season has already been misplaced this yr.

Griffin opened the Shamrock on 6 March in readiness for St Patrick’s Day, the pub’s busiest week of the yr, however needed to shut three days earlier than the 17th due to the lockdown.

“I’m hoping the winter season will be better than normal,” she mentioned.

Griffin is one in every of many who’s dismayed at what she sees as the UK’s erratic response to the pandemic.

“Now we’re down to zero deaths in Spain but the UK hasn’t behaved well in the lockdown,” mentioned Michelle Baker, who edits the native Round Town Times paper and runs the Benidormforever website. “We had four hours to shut down and we knew that if we got the virus in Benidorm it would be all over the tabloids and no one would want to come back here.”

The Shamrock pub in Benidorm which shut in March. Photograph: Brian Sweeney

Although round half of Benidorm’s guests are Spanish, Baker, who has lived there for 37 years, says it’s the British who spend the most cash.

“Spaniards will nurse a café con leche for three hours,” she mentioned. “The bottom line is Benidorm needs the Brits.”

A lot of bars have already closed completely as a result of they will’t afford the hire and lots of extra are more likely to exit of enterprise over the summer time, in keeping with Karen Maling Cowles, president of the Benidorm British Businesses Association.

“We want business to pick up but we don’t want another spike in the virus – it’s a question of life before business,” she mentioned, including that British companies need to do extra to draw Spanish vacationers, comparable to placing their menus in Spanish in addition to English.

The Spanish authorities is eager to reactivate tourism, a significant ingredient of the nation’s economic system, though nobody expects something like the 82 million individuals who visited final yr. It plans to reopen its borders with France and Portugal no later than 1 July and create selective air corridors to the Canary and Balearic islands

However, these corridors will solely be opened with nations or areas that seem to have the virus underneath management and at current Britain is unlikely to be one in every of them.

Another issue is the UK’s present coverage of imposing a two-week quarantine on anybody arriving from one other nation. In impact, individuals going on a one-week vacation must take three weeks off work.

Antonio Pérez, the mayor, says he’s optimistic however real looking. “I think Benidorm will be full in August, not full like it was, because of social distancing, but full in so far as circumstances allow,” he mentioned.

In the meantime, Benidorm’s towering accommodations and house blocks are empty. It’s like a ghost city, mentioned Baker. “You keep seeing the same people over and over, like extras in a low-budget movie, because once you strip out the tourists there are very few people here.”

The sudden disappearance of vacationers has prompted many fashionable locations to rethink how and to whom they market themselves. “It’s a good time for us all to think outside the box and perhaps aim our businesses at a different type of market and not depend on low-cost tourism,” mentioned Cowles.

So is it time for a Benidorm makeover?

“The town hall would say yes because they’ve battled for decades against what they see as Benidorm’s negative image,” mentioned Baker. “However, Benidorm’s bread and butter is the Brits and the Brits love, love, love Benidorm just the way it is.”