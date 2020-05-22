We need geeks, not James Bonds, for post-Covid world, says French spy chief | World news

The French secret solution intends to hire geeks as opposed to budding young James Bonds as it adjusts to brand-new needs in the post-coronavirus world, its technological supervisor has actually stated.

In uncommon public remarks, Patrick Pailloux stated there was a threat that lots of young tech-savvy French individuals did not consider themselves ideal for the stereotypes of France’s directorate-general for exterior safety and security (DGSE).

“We need people who are very connected to new technologies – thus young people,” Pailloux informed Agence France-Presse “We have to bring them into the DGSE, it’s essential.”

The DGSE has actually formerly recognized it has actually seen a rise of rate of interest in its job many thanks to the widely prominent TELEVISION dramatization Le Bureau des Legendes (referred to as Le Bureau outside France).

In the collection, hard-bitten spies on harmful objectives worldwide especially function very closely with IT professionals utilized by the DGSE inside its Paris head office.

Young individuals “have James Bond and the special forces in their heads”, statedPailloux “They believe: ‘I am not Rambo, I am a geek’ and also it does not strike them to get in the DGSE.

“But it is not only supermen who are supercharged. If you are supercharged in science then you can also serve your country.”

This would certainly be much more critical in the altered world after the coronavirus where interaction would certainly be a lot more online and also much less face to face. “Cybersecurity is the alpha and omega of global security in the world we live in,” statedPailloux “If we are not able to make our systems safe then all other security is useless.”

He was talking as 65,000 institution students participated in a yearly competitors in France, with the support of the DGSE, in decoding and also cryptography.

For some it is tough to picture the dive from translating for enjoyable to functioning for the secret solutions. But Matthieu Lequesne of the National Research Institute for Digital Science and also Technology (INRIA), and also among the co-organisers of the competitors, stated that “behind the maths, logic, computer science, the stakes are political”.

“If we want to take advantage of artificial intelligence, for big data to work it has to deal with tonnes of data that belong to individuals,” he stated. “And we have to make sure that the platforms that handle this data don’t learn anything about us. So the way to respond is good cryptography.”