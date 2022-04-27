The members of the union continue the public discussions about the problems facing Armenia and Artsakh, the destructive policy pursued by the authorities. On April 26, Menua Soghomonyan, Arsen Grigoryan, Avetik Chalabyan, Edgar Ghazaryan մյուս in Komitas Prague Park մյուս the other members of the union listened to the opinions, questions and talked to those present.

During the public discussion, the former Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Poland Edgar Ghazaryan drew the attention of those present to the statement made by Ali, which is a threat. “Ali says that the people of Artsakh should live under the flag of Azerbaijan, but there are no Armenians living in Shushi and Hadrut now and they will not live anywhere else if those territories are part of Azerbaijan.

Nicole says we are going for peace, but for that we need the right balance of power in military-diplomatic terms. Nicole has destroyed our country, as a result of her inefficient management we have this picture. We just want you to join our struggle for a few minutes to end the tragedy, the hell, the unfinished tragedy that Nikol Pashinyan gave us. He is an evil, a plague. Imagine if the post of the head of the police in Arabkir administrative district was vacant, then the Prime Minister would be heartbroken, because at the moment there are active protests in the city. But it does not break his heart that the position of the Chief of General Staff of the army has been vacant for two months. In the end, Pashinyan must come down and enter the society, speak and report to that society for his mistakes and decisions today and forever. “

According to him, if Nikol is not removed from power today, he will hand over Artsakh to Azerbaijan, and this terrible event will take place this summer.

Menua Soghomonyan stressed during the meeting. “Nikol expressed readiness to lower the bar on the Artsakh issue, which means handing it over to Azerbaijan.

If in other issues Nikol’s red lines were tolerated, now it refers to the presence or absence of Armenia and Artsakh. We can not allow such developments. “Today is not a matter of politics, it is a catastrophe for us, removing the authorities with a united egg is an issue. Freedom Square must be the consensus,” Menua said, urging people to go to Freedom Square.

Singer Arsen Grigoryan described the situation as fatal. “I live in hard days, I can not be indifferent. Is this a political issue when we lose our home and do not feel it? We are in a desperate situation, but many worried people do not express themselves, correcting the situation. We need a government that will serve us, not a foreigner, but the enemy. ”

5165 movement