We need a de jure new Constitution, Pashinyan says – Panorama

“We shouldn’t only implement constitutional changes but adopt a de jure new Constitution,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated on Monday at the sitting of the expert commission on Constitutional Reforms. In Pashinyan’s words, the practice is that constitutional amendments are made out of political expediency directed at adjusting what the law states to a certain individual or a group of people.

“I am now convinced there is a need for adopting a new Constitution not for political reasons but for the state necessity,” said the PM, pointing to having less what that he said organic link involving the state order and the people’s will.

“In most cases when we see that the law, lawfulness and order lack public perception, the reason could be the lack of organic link between the state order and the citizen’s will,” Pashinyan explained, elaborating on reasons as well.

“We have not had a Constitution or constitutional reforms in the history of the Third Republic with the citizens involved in the process, being part of that text and the formation of the state order. This has been the most important conceptual, philosophical and content-wise problem we face. Subsequently, it is of utmost importance to create an organic link between the state order and the citizen’s will or the state order and the collective will of the people,”

Pashinyan said.

The PM emphasized that the end result of the method should result in having citizens of Armenia taking the Constitution as their own.