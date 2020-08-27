We need a COVID vaccine. We also need to figure out how to get it to people

Good afternoon, readers.

I’m moving to the opposite side of the nation in a couple of days after 12 years on theEast Coast I prepare to return to New York one day– however I do not understand when. I’ve reserved a one-way ticket to Southern California and am going to stick with my moms and dads and little sibling for a couple of months because, why not?

You see, my lease is ending at the end of the month and I was confronted with the choice of whether I remain or go. It’s a choice countless people in the concrete jungle, and other city centers, have actually had to make. I make sure there’s no scarcity of readers who have actually had to make comparable options.

I likeNew York I have actually lived here in Brooklyn for 4 and a half years. I totally intend on returning (I’m even leaving half my things here so I do not simply lay around in California forever). But I do not understand when. And part of me is filled with fear of taking a cross-country flight to a location that hasn’t precisely been the very best about masking and social distancing, particularly considering that my moms and dads are at high-risk ofCOVID I intend on self-isolating for 2 weeks at an Airbnb prior to I see them.

I’m leaving my good friends and coworkers (much of whom I have not seen in months to start with) on the most abrupt terms. I feel self-centered in a sense due to the fact that …

