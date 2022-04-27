The representative of the Armenian delegation to the PACE Armen Gevorgyan addressed the plenary sitting of the PACE spring session.

“Recent developments on the European continent should make us all think about how the Council of Europe can remain the main body that can uphold democracy and democratic values, as well as be a platform for dialogue and development for the peoples of Europe.

It is time for the Council of Europe to adopt our own version of the Lisbon Treaty, taking into account the demands of the 21st century and new realities in the world.

I think that this report and the attached draft resolution are trying to sow discord among the member states of the Council of Europe, entirely in political and, in fact, geopolitical terms.

If we declare that the Council, I quote, “is a standard of democracy, human rights and the rule of law in Europe”, then we need to take a clearer view of each member’s domestic policy and whether they are genuine democracies. Merely assessing countries with other political organizations, such as the European Union, for their political and geopolitical ambitions does not automatically mean that human rights are properly protected in those countries and that democracy is a way of life.

In other words, geopolitical elections, especially in the current tense international situation, should not be considered a criterion for some states to adhere to democratic standards.

Moreover, as far as cooperation with the European Union is concerned, I think we need to think together about how to learn from the attitude of the European Union towards its members in order to stand back from the path of democracy. The Council of Europe should develop such a toolkit. Otherwise, it will be difficult to achieve the goal of being a “benchmark of democracy”.

“In concluding my speech, I do not condone the idea of ​​sowing artificial divisions between member states on a geopolitical basis, and I certainly believe that treating each member with due regard for democratic governance and the rule of law should be a guide to our aspirations.” noted Armen Gevorgyan.