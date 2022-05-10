“This once again proves the theses put forward by us that Nikol Pashinyan continues his concessions in part and our defeat continues,” said Vahe Hakobyan, a member of the “Hayastan” faction, during a rally today, responding to the statement of the Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan. that the issue of the enclaves of Tavush region and Tigranashen should be resolved in the context of the demarcation process with Armenia.

According to him, this is another reason to stand up and remove him from our lives.

Vahe Hakobyan said that all their actions are aimed at “throwing these authorities out of our political life.”

According to him, we all realize where the process of demarcation and demarcation leads. “If we do not hold Pashinyan’s hand, we will disappear very quickly. These are not just words. “Today it is a question of whether Armenia exists or not.”

According to Vahe Hakobyan, they must achieve at all costs to liberate the country from these authorities. “We must speed up our steps, because Pashinyan wants to hand over something else. “Nikol Pashinyan is not able to control his fears, let alone the country.”

Vahe Hakobyan assured that there is no division within the opposition and all decisions are made on a collegial basis.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN