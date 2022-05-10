"We must remember and value our historical victories." requiem service for the immortal memory of the heroes | Morning

Under the leadership of the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, in memory of all our heroes who died for the homeland, on May 9 in Stepanakert St. A requiem service was held at the Astvatsatsin Mother Cathedral. At the end of the ceremony, a crucifixion started from the Mother Cathedral to the Stepanakert Memorial, led by the guardian of the Armenian Army, the relic of Christ’s cross, led by the Holy Cross of Ashot Yerkat.

Led by a caring class of high-ranking state officials of the Artsakh Republic, the relatives of the immortal heroes, together with a large crowd of people, paid tribute to the memory of our martyrs at the Stepanakert Memorial.





In a torrent of contradictory feelings and excitements, we must remember և value our historical victories, as history has a habit of repeating itself, և we must prove once again that it is impossible to bring to its knees the people who carry the blood of Monte and Vartan.

Our national unity and united prayers to God will create new victories.

Diocese of Artsakh