Russia is interested in the Sotk mine operating normally, without interruptions, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin told reporters today, referring to the intense firing by Azerbaijan on May 7 in the direction of the mine.

“The parties must refrain from steps that could aggravate the situation and create a danger of escalation. Our attitude to all such cases is determined by this approach. We are interested in the mine operating normally, without interruptions. “It is also very important for the Republic of Armenia from a social point of view,” he said.

It should be reminded that on May 7, at around 1:50 p.m., Azerbaijani Armed Forces units fired from different caliber firearms at the RA Armed Forces battle positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as in the direction of Sotk gold mine.

Following the actions of the Azerbaijani side, one of the mine employees received a gunshot wound.